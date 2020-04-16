Two MCO flouters to clean public toilets

KOTA KINABALU: Two Movement Control Order violators were yesterday ordered by the Magistrate’s Court here to clean public toilets for three months.

Air conditioning technician Adrian Chok Ken Kit and self-employed Ak Mohd Daud Hj Sulaiman pleaded guilty before Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles to charges of violating Rule 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Rules 2020.

The court ordered the duo to start performing the four-hour daily community service after the MCO has been lifted, failing which they will be jailed for three months.

In her decision, the magistrate said one of the tasks given under the compulsory attendance order is community service.

She explained to the accused persons that community service includes cleaning public toilets.

The magistrate also said that the locations of the public toilets are to be determined by the parole officer.

Chok, 23, was arrested at an area in Inanam at 10.15pm on April 11 while the 34-year-old Ak Mohd Daud was apprehended in front of Mini Putrajaya at 9.30pm on the same day.

The facts of the cases stated that Chok had moved from Inanam Township to Likas while Ak Mohd Daud had moved from Kampung Likas to Sepanggar during the MCO without any reasonable explanation.

National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Lim Ming Zoong @ Lawrence, who represented both accused persons, had urged the court not to impose custodial sentences on his clients while the prosecution pressed for deterrent sentences as the accused were moving to local infection areas without valid reasons.