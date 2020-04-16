Uggah: State govt will allow economic activities in green zones during phase 3 of MCO

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will allow economic activities to be carried out in green zones across the state during the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman said about 60 per cent of Sarawak was categorised as green zones.

“We will decide which economic sector to resume operation, at the same time, we will disallow travel of workers between red zones and green zones.

“If businesses are allowed to resume operation, they must not use workers who travel from red zones,” he said at a press conference after chairing the JPBN daily meeting today.

Uggah stressed that the economic sectors which were permitted to operate during this MCO period must use local workers.

In order to resume operation, he said companies must obtain approval from the JPBN Secretariat.

He said the committee would study the application with other relevant authorities for assessment before deciding whether to approve or reject the application.

“Companies that have obtained the approval from JPBN must adhere to the regulations and guidelines set by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) and Ministry of Health (MoH),” he added.

Based on Miti’s guidelines, he said companies must reduce the workforce to 50 per cent while the body temperature of workers on duty must be taken upon their entry into the premises or factories.

The company is obligated to report to the government hospital or the health department when coming across high body temperature readings, he said.

“All workers must adhere to the Covid-19 preventive procedures set by the MoH. Companies are also to provide hand sanitisers as well as to make sure that their workers use face masks.”

Uggah said companies were also expected to carry out sanitisation at their premises or factories.

“Companies must also ensure that their workers comply with the guidelines, such as practicing social distancing,” he added.