UNITAR Education Faculty gives students real-world teaching experience

ACCESS to quality education is no longer impossible with the return of UNITAR to East Malaysia offering Education programmes to those who wish to improve their skills and marketability.

As part of UNITAR’s Covid-19 financial assistance initiatives, educators applying for the Bachelor of Education and Early Childhood Education Diploma online programmes for the April intake are eligible for the ‘Zero Fee Bursary’ initiative.

This means that the remaining tuition fees not funded through PTPTN loans will be absorbed by UNITAR.

In addition to making PTPTN loan repayments, educators who complete their programmes do not need to pay any fees related to their programmes.

They are also eligible to receive a tablet to ensure smooth learning.

The Early Childhood Education Programme offered at the UNITAR Faculty of Education provides students with opportunities to learn practical subjects to equip themselves with skills such as children’s room design, games and toys.

Some of the subjects under the programme, such as ‘Children’s Toys and Games’, provide opportunities for students to explore toy-making and to prepare themselves for entrepreneurship.

The marketability of UNITAR’s Faculty of Education graduates is evident, in that they have not only ventured into their careers as teachers and educators, but some of them have ventured into career pathways at some of the leading companies such as Kidzania, Legoland and even some of Singapore’s leading institutions. Some of them have successfully acquired industrial training in Japan.

Additionally, prospective students from East Malaysia can now access their education through the UNITAR online platform. Interestingly, the programmes offered online are the same as on the Main Campus. In addition to its reputation as a university offering web-based learning / learning programs, UNITAR recently received 5-Star recognition for the Online / Remote category, by the UK-based QS Rating.

UNITAR chief executive officer Puvan Balachandran said the rating continued to strengthen the university’s reputation as a thriving institution of higher learning, capable of providing quality and practical education to all walks of life — not just school leavers but professionals looking to improve their career prospects in Malaysia and abroad.

UNITAR is now offering a free five-day Design Thinking Concept course for free. This offer is open to all local and international students. This enables prospective students to adjust to the UNITAR online platform, suited to today’s needs

For student recruitment on April 27, 2020, UNITAR will offer a one-month trial package without any commitment where students can start the first month on a virtual basis before proceeding on campus or online.

QS Stars also awarded the university a 5-Star rating for teaching, graduate, accounting and financial, and inclusion categories.

Meanwhile, UNITAR vice-chancellor Prof Dr Noor Raihan Ab Hamid also praised the success of the QS rating achieved by the university, noting that this prestigious award is another indication that UNITAR’s unique online education model with high standards of excellence is internationally recognised.

Among the programmes offered by UNITAR in Sabah are the Foundation in Management programme, Business of Administration Diploma, Early Childhood Education Diploma, Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood Management), and Bachelor of Hospitality Management. In Sarawak, UNITAR offers the Foundation in Management programme, Bachelor of Management, and Diploma in Early Childhood Education.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2wWUGYE.