WASHINGTON: The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the United States has topped 30,000 people, reported Sputnik news agency based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths in the country currently stands at 30,844, and 638,111 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

About 2,500 people have died over the past 24 hours, the university said.

It said 52,640 people had recovered from COVID-19 in the United States. – Bernama