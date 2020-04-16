Will Baru join PSB? Time will tell, says Soon Koh

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has declined to comment on whether Selangau MP Baru Bian will join his party or if PSB had invited the former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chief to become a member.

“As to whether Baru is going to join PSB, I can only say: when the time comes, you would know,” he said when contacted today over Baru’s Facebook post where he indicated an interest in PSB.

Wong reiterated that the door of PSB is always open to any Sarawakian who is committed to a “multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-religious society”.

“We are also prepared to work with all like-minded persons who can provide meaningful and constructive leadership to the people of Sarawak and to be continually responsive to the needs of all communities,” said Wong.

He said one must share with PSB’s vision and mission striving for justice, equality and progress for all communities.

Nonetheless, Wong said he did not want to comment further on the subject as all energy now should be instead focused on combating Covid-19, echoing Baru’s sentiment in the Facebook post that “politics can wait”.

Baru, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, became an independent MP after quitting PKR with 10 other MPs following a political upheaval at the end of February that resulted in the change of the federal government.

In the Facebook post last night, Baru said he had examined all Sarawak based political parties and he had found the PSB Constitution “quite attractive.”

“The objectives of PSB resonate with my ideals and I believe, with the ideals of most Sarawakians. Most importantly, the party promotes multi-racialism and unity,” he said.

While maintaining that he is still an independent elected representative, Baru said he was still considering whether to join an existing party or forming a new party but he hoped it would be in the same vein as Parti Warisan Sabah.

“…I am looking at the stand similar to that of Party Warisan Sabah that captured the sentiment and the desire of Sabahans – a locally based party fighting for their state rights and becoming a crucial player not only in determining who sits in Putrajaya but in playing a pivotal role in balancing the political process towards a truly Malaysian Nation.

“But above all, it must be a party that shares, primarily, this ‘My Vision of Hope’ for Sarawak,” he said.