112 arrested for flouting MCO in 24 hour-span- Sarawak Deputy CP

KUCHING: The Sarawak police arrested a total of 112 individuals who were found to be violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am yesterday to 8am today.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar in a statement said the highest number of arrests was made in Kuching with 36 arrests.

“This has made our total arrests to 887 suspects since the start of the MCO on March 18,” said Dev in a statement today.

He further added that in Miri, 15 individuals were arrested followed by Padawan (14), Serian (9), Simunjan (6), Bintulu (4), Meradong (4), Sarikei (4), Saratok (3), Sibu (2), Kota Samarahan (2), Bau (2), Kapit (2), Lubok Antu (2), Lawas (2), Betong (1), Lundu (1) and Dalat (1).

Yesterday also saw 36 people being charged in court which brings the total number of those accused to 520 since the start of the MCO.