16-year-olds among youths nabbed for loitering

KUCHING: Police arrested four youths, two of whom are aged 16, for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Matang around 9.25pm on Wednesday (April 15).

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the arrests, said the suspects comprised three females — aged 16, 20, and 21 — and a 16-year-old male.

“The suspects were seen to be loitering in an empty shed by a team of Rela personnel who were conducting a patrol in the area,” Aidil said in a statement yesterday.

The police were then informed to carry out the arrests and they also seized the two motorcycles used by the suspects at the scene.

“When questioned, none of them managed to produce valid reasons for not staying at home during the MCO period,” he added.

All four suspects were arrested under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Rule 11(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 3) Regulations 2020.

None of the suspects have a past criminal record.