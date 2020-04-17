17 individuals arrested for defying MCO

BINTULU: Police have detained 17 people here on Wednesday for committing various offences under the movement control order (MCO).

“The 12 men and five women, aged between 19 and 64, were brought to the police station for further investigation,” said police chief here Supt Zulkipli Suhaili.

He said the 17 individuals were arrested between 10.25am and 10.07pm.

“Among the offences committed included opening a salon, operating a business on unauthorised day, out on the road without reasonable excuse, and more than one person in a vehicle without any good reasons,” he said.

He said two workshops at Jalan Tanjung Batu and Kampung Masjid Jalan Abang Galau

were found operating on Wednesday.

“The workshop owners and workers were arrested because they were operating on a day apart from the authorised days of Tuesday and Thursday,” he said.

A salon at Sg Plan, Kidurong was also ordered to close, he added.

All violators will be investigated under Regulation 11(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which carries a jail term of not more than six months, a fine of RM1,000 or both, upon conviction.

He said the suspects were also investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties, which is punishable by up to two years’ jail and RM10,000 fine.

Zulkipli said the police would continue monitoring the movement of people here to ensure they observe the MCO in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.