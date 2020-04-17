8-man team from China to fight alongside Malaysians against Covid-19

KUCHING: An eight-member medical consultant team from China is expected to visit Malaysia soon to help combat Covid-19.

Led by Dr Li Jun, chief physician, professor, postgraduate supervisor of the Integrated Chinese and Western Emergency Medicine, vice president of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the team is expected to share their area of expertise with their Malaysian counterparts in fighting the coronavirus disease.

Other members are Dr Wen Miaoyun, association chief physician of Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital; Dr Zhang Youping, professor of Nursing, director of the Nosocomial Infection Control Department, Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital; Dr Liu Tao, chief physician, Guangdong Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr Sun Jiufeng, associate chief technician in Virology and deputy director of General Study Office of Guangdong Provincial Institute of Public Health.

Also on the team are Dr Yang Shifang, associate chief physician of Respiratory and Critical Medicine Department, Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital; Dr Luo Xiaodan, associate chief physician of Infection Department, Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital; and Dr Liu Xiangxin, senior psychologist, Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital.

A source from the China’s Consulate in Kuching here said today that the team would be expected in Malaysia in no time to assist the Malaysian government in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The source added that more information would follow as soon as the China Embassy in Malaysia had released the itinerary of the Chinese medical consultant expert team.

Last month, Bernama reported that Malaysia was in talks with the Chinese government to send in their medical exports to help Malaysia’s frontliners in the fight against Covid-19.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was quoted as saying that this was one of the roles played by Wisma Putra in seeking assistance from foreign governments to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.