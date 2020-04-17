Affin Bank Group contributes RM1 million to Covid-19 fund

KUCHING: Affin Bank Group has contributed RM1 million to the government’s Covid-19 Fund, as part of its corporate responsibility initiative to support the government’s various humanitarian and medical-related initiatives in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This contribution is to support and assist the government, in particular the nation’s frontliners comprising those in healthcare, police and armed forces, who are at the forefront of this battle against this viral outbreak.

“Each one of us must do our duty to support all efforts taken by the government and ensure the country is successful in battling this pandemic,” Affin Bank Bhd (Affin Bank) chairman Dato’ Agil Natt said.

The contribution was handed over on Wednesday to Defence Minister Datuk Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Ministry of Defence.