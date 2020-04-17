Businesses, individuals offering food delivery services in small towns required to register with authorities

KUCHING: Putrajaya will allow businesses and individuals in small towns across the country to carry on with their food delivery services but they are required to register with the authorities, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking at a televised press conference in Putrajaya today, he said these businesses and individuals were different from the over 40 companies which are offering e-hailing services.

“I want to emphasise that the over 40 companies involving in e-hailing business are allowed to operate (during this Movement Control Order – MCO).

“All those riders who do food delivery from restaurants and fast food outlets are allowed to operate,” he said in response to questions during the conference.

On the businesses and individuals offering food delivery services in small towns, Sabri said the reason for them to register with the authorities was to facilitate the government with tracing when the need arose.

He stressed that it was for the safety of the food delivery persons while the government also expected them to undergo health screenings to make sure that they stayed healthy.

“They deliver food directly to their customers, which is face-to-face contact. So we ask them to make sure that they are healthy while carrying out delivery services,” he said.

Asked whether non-governmental organisations (NGOs) could continue with their kind act of delivering food to those in need, he said they must register themselves with various welfare departments in order to continue.

He said requiring NGOs to register with the Welfare Department was for the safety of these bodies and their members.

“We do not want to cause any inconvenience to anyone who wants to help (during this MCO period), but it is for their safety.

“When they do food delivery, they face those recipients. And we do not know the health status of others, whether or not they are positive for Covid-19.

“When they register with us, if anything happens, we can trace which NGO is involved in which area, we need this information for us to trace them. Just in case if anyone is found Covid-19 positive, we know which NGO to contact,” he explained.

Sabri added: “I advise all to stay home to ensure the safety of you and your family. Stay home and stay safe.”