Charitable homes badly affected, appeal for help

KOTA KINABALU: As Covid-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating, charitable homes’ need for funding is likely to increase.

The charitable homes depend on public donations and they are among most vulnerable groups impacted by the pandemic.

Bukit Harapan, a home for orphans, mentally-disabled, abused and homeless, is one of the homes that is currently living in need of cash donation.

Its founder, Anna John Keyworth, fondly known as Mama Anne, commented on BorneoPost Sabah’s Facebook page, hoping that the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal would not forget Bukit Harapan.

“Dear sir, please don’t forget Bukit Harapan as our donation is low. We are not registered with the Welfare Department but The Act of Trustees. Please help us sir. Most of our children have been abandoned, orphans, single mothers with kids. Some single mothers are employed to work with us. Thank you dear Datuk. God bless you and your family,” she said in a comment on a post.

“We need money, as our donors can’t come over to our home,” she said.

A check to the home’s website, public donations can be made through it – HSBC Account 392-203030-001.

Meanwhile, those who require further details can call its manager Audra Keyworth at 088424567 or 0198505308.