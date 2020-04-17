Concerted efforts to protect natural assets

KOTA KINABALU: More focus will be directed towards efforts to protect and conserve flora, fauna and natural assets in the state, so that it can be marketed as a tourist attraction and become a major pillar in the tourism industry.

Among efforts undertaken by the state government was to increase marine protection areas to 13 per cent come 2023, said Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

He said this at the opening of the State Legislative Assembly sitting, yesterday.

Two scientific expeditions have been carried out to assess the suitability of Teluk Darvel, Lahad Datu and Pulau Mantanani, Kota Belud, as a marine park.

“Once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, the state government will also develop more tourism products, including destinations and unique attractions in rural areas,” said Juhar.

Tourism in the state showed remarkable performance in 2019 with an increase of 8.2 per cent in tourist arrivals, or 4.19 tourists in total, compared to the year before. Tourist expenditure also amounted to RM9.01 billion, while direct international flights recorded an increase as well.