Covid-19: 10 new positive cases recorded in Sarawak, total at 397

KUCHING: A total 10 more new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak were recorded today, bringing the total number of cases to 397 positive cases since the first one was detected on March 13.

Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said seven of these cases are at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching, two at Miri Hospital and one at Sibu Hospital.

“I hope all Sarawakians will pray for their speedy recovery. Most of them did not realise they got infected,” he said at a press conference giving the daily update on Covid-19 today.

To date, Sarawak has already recorded 14 deaths due to Covid-19 since the first fatality was reported on March 17.

Statistics released by Sarawak Disaster Management Commitee (SDMC) also saw another Covid-19 patient recovered and discharged today, bringing the total of recovered cases to 55.

Dr Sim also disclosed a total 119 new cases of Person Under Investigation (PUI) have also been recorded today, bringing the cumulative total to 3,184 PUI cases since January 11.

Of these cumulative total, 2,687 cases had tested negative while 100 are awaiting laboratory test result.

Kuching recorded 79 new PUI cases, followed by Serian (13), Miri (10), Samarahan (7), Bau (2), Bintulu (2), Lundu (1), Asajaya (1), Simunjan (1), Sri Aman (1), Betong (1) and Sarikei (1).

“Today, Sarawak’s Movement Control Order (MCO) compliance rate is at 97 per cent.

“Yesterday (April 16) the police arrested 112 people for violation of the MCO and 36 of them had been charged in court.

“Since the MCO was enforced on March 18, a total of 887 people had been arrested and 520 of them had been charged in court,” added Dr Sim.

He also said 870 personnel from the various local authorities had carried out disinfection operations covering 54,610 business premises statewide including 23 locations today.

On another matter, he disclosed that as of 8am today, a total 1,294 Sarawakians returning from overseas, Peninsular, Sabah and Labuan have been placed at various hotels designated as surveillance centres in Kuching, Miri, Limbang and Bintulu.

“In summary, with MCO compliance rate at 97 per cent, the situation in the state is still under control and satisfactory.

“I hope all Sarawakians will continue to comply with all directives in our efforts to cut off further transmission of the Covid-19.

“I beg your patience, because sometimes policies keep on changing depending on the dynamics of the situation. Let’s maintain our solidarity so that we can beat Covid-19 faster,” he said.