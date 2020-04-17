Friday, April 17
Covid-19: Kota Kinabalu is now red zone, bringing total to 28

Kota Kinabalu has so far recorded 42 positive Covid-19 cases, hence become the second district in Sabah to be categorised as a red zone, after Tawau. Bernama Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Kota Kinabalu has joined the list of Covid-19 red zones, bringing the total to 28 as of 12 noon yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official social media today, Kota Kinabalu has so far recorded 42 positive Covid-19 cases, hence become the second district in Sabah to be categorised as a red zone, after Tawau.

Meanwhie, Lembah Pantai remains as the district with highest number of positive Covid-19 cases in Kuala Lumpur with 592 cases, followed by Hulu Langat and Petaling in Selangor with 446 and 366 cases, respectively.

The state of Selangor still recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, totalling 1,329.

The red zone category is for areas with more than 41 Covid-19 positive cases, orange zone  (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19 cases) green zone (no case).

Following is the list of red zone locations in Malaysia:-

Perak CASE
Hilir Perak 65
Kinta 93
Selangor
Sepang 70
Petaling 366
Hulu Langat 446
Gombak 143
Klang 172
Hulu Selangor 49
Kuala Lumpur
Cheras 82
Kepong 148
Lembah Pantai 592
Titiwangsa 130
Putrajaya 55
Negeri Sembilan
Seremban 288
Rembau 53
Melaka
Jasin 68
Melaka Tengah 51
Pahang
Kuantan 114
Jerantut 72
Johor
Batu Pahat 52
Kluang 221
Johor Bharu 185
Muar 47
Kelantan
Kota Bharu 90
Sarawak
Kuching 255
Kota Samarahan 55
Sabah
Tawau 79
Kota Kinabalu 42
TOTAL 4,083

 

— BERNAMA

