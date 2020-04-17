Covid-19: Malaysian tour guide among three fatalities in Thailand

BANGKOK: A Malaysian tour guide was among the three latest Covid-19 fatalities reported in Thailand, bringing the death toll in the kingdom to 46.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Thaweesilp Wissanuyothin said the 55-year-old man from Kelantan died on April 14 at a hospital in Bangkok.

He said the man had a history of travelling to the former Soviet state of Georgia from March 13 to 19 and one of his tour members was infected with Covid-19.

The man fell sick on March 21 and sought treatment at a hospital on March 29 and was tested positive for COVID-19 later.

“His condition deteriorated over the next two weeks,” he said at a Covid-19 daily briefing here today.

The man, who leaves behind a wife, was cremated in Bangkok yesterday. His wife also tested positive for Covid-19.

Thaweesilp added that the other two fatalities reported on Wednesday in Thailand involved a 35-year-old Thai woman and a 37-year-old Thai man, and both had underlying health conditions.

He said Thailand reported 29 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 2,672 cases, with 1,593 patients having recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

“Now we have seen young people die from the virus, lower than 60 years old. They were critically ill of Covid-19 in March and died this month,” he said.

He said the six-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am imposed since April 3 was one of the factors contributing to the decline of new Covid-19 cases in the kingdom.

“However, it is not the time to relax measures as it could lead to a rising number of new cases.

“Some countries rushed into lifting their measures and restrictions, causing the increase in new cases. Therefore, we will take the necessary measures after taking careful consideration,” he said, adding that CCSA would evaluate the Covid-19 situation again by the end of the month. – Bernama