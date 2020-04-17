Covid-19: M’sia death toll rises to 86 with two new deaths – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia has recorded two more deaths bringing the death toll to 86 today, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He told a press conference in Putrajaya today that the deceased were a 85-year-old man who passed away in a hospital in Pahang at 3.30pm yesterday, and an 85-year-old man who died in Selangor at 8.56pm last night.

He also said that 69 new positive cases were recorded today bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,251.

Dr Noor Hisham also pointed out that 201 patients tested positive had recovered and discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovered to 2,967 or 56.50 per cent of the total positive case.

From the total cases in the country, Dr Noor Hisham said citizens of Indonesia contributed 108 cases, Philippine (104), Bangladesh (63), India (60) and Pakistan (51). There non-Malaysian has died of Covid-19 in the country.

A total 51 patients tested positive have been admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) and 26 of them require ventilator support.