Distribution of 1.2 mln face masks in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian underway

KUCHING: Distribution of face masks under the state government’s Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package began today, with an approximate 1.2 million pieces allocated for households in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

“This afternoon, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has passed the first batch of face masks to the district disaster management committees for Kuching, Samarahan and Serian.

“Households in Kuching and Samarahan, being red zones, will each get six masks in their pack, while households in green and yellow zones will each get four masks in the pack,” he said.

Dr Sim explained that inside each pack, there are instructions on when to wear and the rationale on why there was need to wear it, and so on.

“We want people to use them properly and don’t waste them unnecessarily.

“We also don’t want people to simply throw the face masks (after use) because that will spread disease,” he said.

Dr Sim informed that all other divisions will get theirs progressively over the next few days.

“The Resident in each division will (coordinate) the distribution through the local networks as soon as possible,” he said.

He added that there was never enough face masks for every single individual, as there was a shortage worldwide, and cautioned against politicking the issue.

“This is now not the time for politics. It is the time to save lives,” he said.

Earlier this week, SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had explained during a daily press conference that the state government will distribute two million face masks to Sarawakians in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.