Dr Yii: Postponement, cancellation of major exams necessary to safeguard future generations

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii expressed his support over the postponement of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) examinations this year by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

He also supported the ministry’s move in cancelling the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) – adding that these efforts were done in view of the Covid-19 outbreak as the safety of the students and teachers was of the utmost importance.

“Over the past years, the ministry has been talking about revamping the education system especially for primary level learning, including removing UPSR and introducing a more holistic and direct assessment for the students to promote a fun and progressive learning environment in line with education reforms in many other developed countries as well.

“So this actually gives a good opportunity to push the ministry to innovate and progress on providing a creative learning experience for the students as well as a holistic student assessment in view of the current scenario,” he said in a statement today.

With regards to school closures, he however said it may have long-term consequences especially for those who were most vulnerable and marginalised – magnifying the already-existing disparities within the educational system.

While Dr Yii encourages home-based as well as creative learning through the use of computers, tablets and the Internet, he also said this effort should also take into account of the families that may not have the privileges to own the gadgets or even having proper Internet coverage, especially in rural Sarawak and Sabah.

While the government has introduced educational TV programmes for the students that may not have internet coverage, he asserted that this was still limited and can be expanded to include more subjects, and for different levels and longer hours in a day so it can become a whole day learning experience for the students including students from vernacular schools.

“That is why the MoE needs to properly bridge the digital divide urgently, especially among the rural areas. These include looking at issues related to access, teacher preparedness and school-family communication. In Singapore for example, its ministry has provided about 3,300 devices; tablets and laptops, and more than 200 dongles for internet access for their students.

“Another factor to consider is how some homes in the rural area cannot access TV channels due to the change from analog to digital by Radio Televisyen Malaysia as they do not have the necessary decoder.

“That is why we may need to look at different ways to reach out to them and even maybe look at utilising the radio stations for such learning. This has been practised in some countries to adapt to the current pandemic,” he said.

He pointed out that parents in rural areas also need to be trained on how to guide their children through this interactive home-based learning.

Without proper guidance and discipline, he said their children may not know where to begin, and eventually be left out even further.

“If we do not address this properly, this may broaden the urban-rural divide as well as the educational gap between the students and put the rural students at an unfair playing field compared to the students from the urban areas.”