KUCHING: Fuel prices for RON97 and RON95 will remain unchanged this week, while diesel will see a 3 sen drop.

Both RON97 and RON95 will be sold at RM1.55 and RM1.25 per litre, respectively for the second week running.

Diesel will fall to RM1.43 per litre.

The fuel price update will take effect at midnight (April 18) tonight and last until the next revision on April 24.