Help frontliners fight Covid-19 by staying home, Mufti Department urges S’wakians

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Mufti Department has urged the people to help frontliners in combating the Covid-19 pandemic by adhering to the Movement Control Order (MCO) and stay home.

Its director Ustaz Mual Suaud said in his Covid-19 Religious Talk, ‘Ibrah Daripada Musibah Siri ke-3′, streamed live on Facebook today, said that the MCO was a step taken by the government in curbing the spread of the disease.

“Our nation’s frontliners’ slogan is ‘let us fight for you, you stay home to fight for us’. Thus, I appeal to everyone to play their part and stay home,” said Mual.

The frontliners’ dedication, effort, soldiering on and risking their lives, would be wasted if the public does not support them, he said.

Mual added the country’s fight against the disease was not over, and even if the disease cannot be wiped out 100 per cent, at least it could be controlled.

As the country is currently in the third stage of the MCO which is until April 28, he reminded the people to stay home and to sacrifice a little.

In keeping everyone safe, he reminded everyone to play their role in the fight against Covid-19 to keep clean, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

The MCO was put in place from March 18 for two weeks but was extended twice until April 28.

As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded 110 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 5,182. So far, 2,766 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began, and only 2,332 active cases currently being treated at the country’s health facilities.

The death toll stands at 84.