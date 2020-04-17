Internet centres in green zones allowed to operate — Uggah

KUCHING: Internet centres located in Covid-19 green zones in Sarawak will be allowed to operate as suggested by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said such move was aimed at allowing individuals who needed access to the internet to apply for financial aid provided by the government.

“MCMC has suggested to allow internet centres in green zones to operate. We (Sarawak) agree for as long as they do not use workers from outside of the green zones.

“Their (internet centres) service is essential because some people need to check their BSH (Bantuan Sara Hidup) status,” he told a press conference after chairing the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) daily meeting yesterday.

He stressed that these centres must comply with all the rules such as social distancing and also observe and practise personal hygiene.

Meanwhile, he said the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) has suggested for a ‘pasar tani’ (farmer’s market) to enable local farmers and fishermen to market their produce.

Uggah, however, said such suggestion would need to go through the Local Government and Housing Ministry for approval.

“The idea of having pasar tani is for farmers and fishermen to market their produce so as to ensure that our consumers will have sufficient supply of food,” he said.

On another note, he said he was also glad to see a healthy growth in e-commerce activities during this MCO period.

“Some retailers seem to have taken to the internet to sell certain products through existing applications. This is a good development during the MCO,” he added.