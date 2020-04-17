KK joins Tawau as red zone

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu was declared as a red zone after registering two more positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported.

There are now a total of 42 cases in the state capital.

Districts with 41 cases and above are classified as red zones while districts with between 21 and 40 cases are classified as orange zones.

There are currently two red zones in Sabah, namely Kota Kinabalu and Tawau (79 cases).

Keningau also recorded a positive case yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 288 in Sabah.

Another 10 patients recovered from the virus, increasing the number of recovered patients in the state to 135.

Nine of the recovered patients are in Tawau while one is in Tuaran.

As of yesterday, the number of Covid-19 deaths in Sabah remained at four.

Meanwhile, another 149 patients are still undergoing treatment, 782 persons under investigation (PUIs) are still under quarantine while another 6,392 individuals (those who have contact with PUIs) are under home quarantine.