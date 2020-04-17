‘Kubung’ in viral social media video released back into the wild, says Sarawak Forestry Corporation

KUCHING: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has managed to locate the source of a recent video that has gone viral on Facebook with regards to an animal identified as the Sunda flying lemur or Sunda Colugo, otherwise locally known as the ‘kubung’.

SFC was able to do so following an intensive intelligence gathering and investigation conducted with assistance from other enforcement agencies, said a media statement today.

According to SFC, the video on Facebook was taken at a house at Sg Moyan, Batu Kawa here.

Based on the statements taken from a member of the family, the Kubung was found nearby her house, said the corporation.

“They later released it to a nearby forest. SFC’s enforcement officers gave verbal warnings and explained to them the importance of conserving and protecting wildlife in Sarawak,” said the statement.

The Sunda Colugo is a protected species under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

Under the Ordinance, any person who hunts, kills, captures, sells or is in possession of any protected animals shall be guilty of an offence and will face a one-year jail and RM10,000 fine.

On top of that, netizens are advised not to speculate or make any unverified video go viral as this will create confusion among the public.

SFC also confirmed that a different video showing numbers of animals found swimming were not of the ‘kubung’ species.

“The video which was posted on Facebook last year apparently has no connection to the recent ‘kubung’ video posting,” pointed out the statement.

SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, who is also the Controller of Wild Life, emphasised that wild animals “are best to be left undisturbed in the wild as part of the forest communities”.

“Our precious wildlife is a gift of Mother Nature that many take for granted. Many think that there is still an abundance of wildlife species in the world, but the truth is, their numbers are dwindling, and if nothing is done about it, these species might become endangered and extinct. Therefore, all of us must play our roles in conserving our wildlife,” he said.

Members of the public with information on wildlife sighting are encouraged to call SFC’s hotline in Kuching (019-8859996, 016-8565564), Sibu (019-8190140, 019-8894474), Bintulu (019-8223449, 019-8332737) or Miri (019-8224566, 019-8290994).