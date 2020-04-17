Missing Asajaya fisherman’s body found in Lundu

KUCHING: The body of a fisherman, who went missing while fishing in Asajaya on April 5, was found some 80 nautical miles away in Lundu around 5.15pm on Wednesday (April 15).

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a statement yesterday that Hamzah Dipi’s body was found along Kampung Pandan beach by a villager from the area.

Family members identified the 48-year-old at the Sarawak General Hospital mortuary based on the clothing he was wearing.

Hamzah failed to return home after going out for a solo fishing trip around 1am on April 5.

A group of fishermen found his boat floating some three nautical miles out from shore around 8am.

The search and rescue operation for him was called off on April 10 after no clues of his whereabouts could be found.