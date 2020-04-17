‘M’sia’s oil production cut bigger than expected’

KUCHING: Analysts were caught by surprise at the volume of Malaysia’s cut in oil production by 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the months of May and June, in line with the recent decision by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) along with its allies led by Russia (Opec+).

This came after Opec+ reached a landmark decision last Sunday to cut output by 9.7 million bpd in May and June – representing around 10 per cent of daily global oil production – in an effort to stabilise and support oil prices.

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed revealed the cut by 136,000bpd in a Reuters interview, noting that “Malaysia reiterates our strong commitment to preserve the stability of the global oil market despite being a small producer and net importer of oil.”

The research team at Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) was surprised by the volume of the oil production cut, noting that Malaysia did not reveal the quantum of cuts for the rest of the periods.

“The 136,000 bpd cut for Malaysia is bigger-than-expected. This may hit the mining sector in the Industrial Production Index and mining and quarrying sector in GDP output, especially in the second quarter when the cut for Opec+ hits its tipping point in either May or June,” it said.

“Note that the Opec+ supply cut target will reduce to eight million bpd from July till December and to six million bpd for 16 months from 2021 onwards. There is no indication how much Malaysia will cut its production from July onwards.”

Oil is currently facing one of its toughest tests yet, PublicInvest Research said, given the headwinds caused by Covid-19 amid the scale and depth of the pandemic.

“Oil is in for a rough ride due to the twin shocks which suggests that its recovery may take longer than expected,” it saw. “Though supply cut can be supportive of oil price, the bigger issue is the weak demand which may take a longer time to correct due to the idiosyncratic nature of Covid-19.

“Along with the US, which is the world’s largest oil producer, oil production cut could reach up to 20 per cent, though the statement did not mention for when or for how long.

“The unprecedented cut by Opec+ is expected to stabilise oil prices and eventually trigger its rise though we think unlikely so for now given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has sapped demand in many parts of the world.”

The research firm reiterated suggestions that demand could drop by about 20 million bpd which almost matches the 19.5 million bpd oil production cut by Opec+ and US.

Furthermore, the decision by Opec+ may only limit downside risks on oil prices, it added, but this was unlikely to trigger its rise given the widespread destruction Covid-19 has caused.

“The fact that Covid-19 is still a big issue especially in advanced economies like the US, UK and the eurozone – which constitute almost 50 per cent of global GDP – suggests a bearish sentiment on commodity prices especially oil,” it explained.

“This is reflected by Brent crude prices which is trading at about US$30 barrel currently, hardly moving since the Opec+ decision last Sunday.

“Oil prices may start to rebound once Covid-19 has reached its peak or at the very least from August onwards when the demand for oil is expected to surge due to the winter season in the northern hemisphere.”