One Championship to broadcast ‘One World: Together At Home’ on Apr 19

KUCHING: One Championship will be live-streaming the One World: Together At Home event on April 19 (Sunday) at 2am, to be aired on One Super App and its Facebook page.

One Championship is partnering with Global Citizen for the audience-free mega-event, which will offer viewers unique entertainment and informative content to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“‘Together At Home’ features international superstars like Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John, Lewis Hamilton, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, and Usher, to name a few.

“Hosted by late-night television icons Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, ‘Together At Home’ will raise funds to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. US$35 million (RM152.3 million) has already been raised to help support those affected by the virus,” One Championship said in a press release yesterday.

Those who miss the live broadcast can also catch the replay in the 24 hours following the event on the same platforms and One’s YouTube channel.

Aside from the world-renowned musical and celebrity lineup, One Championship martial artists Vitor Belfort, Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera, Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson, Alain ‘The Panther’ Ngalani, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee, Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan, ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan, and Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen; and One Championship vice president Miesha Tate will host a Q&A session to help fans with any questions related to health and fitness.

In addition, The Home Of Martial Arts will donate 10 percent of all net proceeds from its new online store, ONE.SHOP, to WHO’s Covid-Solidarity Fund and other local community organisations to help those impacted by the outbreak.

The store also features two limited edition tees, and 100 percent of the proceeds from those exclusive shirts will be donated to the Covid-19 relief efforts.