Police rider seriously injured in collision at Jalan Rock after elderly man loses control of vehicle

KUCHING: A 32-year-old traffic policeman sustained serious injuries when a car driven by a 70-year-old man crashed head-on into him at Jalan Rock at around 1.15pm today.

It is believed that the driver, who was heading towards the city centre from Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho, lost control of his vehicle and skidded into the oncoming right lane, which resulted in the accident.

“The policeman is currently warded at the Sarawak General Hospital with injuries to his right leg,” said Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today.

The policeman, who was attached to the PDRM Police Motorcycle Unit was out on a ‘Op Covid-19’ patrol when he met with the accident.

The driver of the car, who hails from Jalan Kampung Tabuan Dayak, said Alexson, only sustained light injuries to his right hand.

The case will be investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police have conducted their investigation at the scene of the accident and both vehicles have been seized for further investigation.