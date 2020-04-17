Police will not arrest individuals not positive, suspected for Covid-19 who do not wear face masks, says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Police will not arrest individuals not suspected of or positive for Covid-19 who do not wear face masks when they go out for essential errands, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was because Health Director-General Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had earlier said that only those suspected of or infected with Covid-19 had to use face masks.

“The Director General of Health said during one of his past press conferences that it is optional for people (not suspected of or infected with Covid-19) whether to use face masks or not.

“We (police) cannot arrest those who are not using face masks. We have been told that a guard working some place had stopped a shopper who did not use a face mask from entering the premises, but the (Ministry of Health’s) guidelines do not say so (that face mask is a must).

“So for us (police), it (not wearing a face mask) is not an offence,” he said when responding to questions during a televised press conference in Putrajaya today.

Sabri said cleaners, who did not come into contact with Covid-19 positive or suspected persons, were not required to use personal protective equipment (PPE) coveralls.

He added that hand gloves and face masks would be suffice for them.

“Unless they have direct contact with Covid-19 positive or suspected cases, full PPE is not expected of cleaners,” he said.

According to him, a video showing a family getting home in Kuala Lumpur after playing a trick on the authorities last night had gone viral on social media.

Sabri said the video showed how the family ‘tricked’ the police to reach Kuala Lumpur as a means to ‘guide’ others how to do the same.

“I want to remind all not to be proud of committing an offence and informing others to follow in their footsteps in breaking the law.

“No one can escape the law of punishment if they commit any offence. They (the family) owned up (after the police identified them)to committing an offence under the MCO (Movement Control Order).

“So do not play hero because in the end, action will be taken against you. They (the family) are landing themselves in hot water,” he added.