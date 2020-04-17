Sarawak Farmers Organisation, Federal Agriculture Marketing Board committed to assisting farmers in Sarawak

KUCHING: A sum of close to RM250,000 has already been spent by the Sarawak Farmers Organisation (SFO) and Federal Agriculture Marketing Board (FAMA) to buy produce from farmers throughout Sarawak in the past 10 days.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said both SFO and FAMA have been of tremendous help to farmers statewide in selling their produces during the current enforcement of the Movement Control Order brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He explained the sum spent had come from the RM2.3 million set aside by the Sarawak government as special assistance for farmers and fishermen in the state, of which RM1.5 million was allocated to SFO, RM200,000 to FAMA and RM600,000 to the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM).

“The SFO had, from April 6 to 16 , bought a total of 13,462 kilogrammes (kg) of vegetables and 88,182 kg of fruits from farmers.

“These were done by its 17 area units at the various districts. They had paid RM36,984.63 for the vegetables and RM157,321.59 for the fruits.

“Similarly, FAMA too had done its part. During the same period it had bought 1,425 kilograms of vegetables for RM3,342.30.

“It had also bought 19,979.5 kilograms of fruits for RM40,884,” said Uggah, who is also Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development in a statement today.

He called on farmers to approach their nearest Agriculture Department and FAMA offices if they had problems in selling their produces.

He also said such efforts too had benefited consumers and had ensured the food chain supply remained intake during this crisis.

According to a previous news report, RM1.5 million was allocated to the SFO through the Agriculture Department to buy produce from the smallholder farmers.

A sum of RM200,000 has been allocated to the FAMA offices statewide to buy the farmers produces and to organise the Pasar Tani.

LKIM on the other hand received RM600,000 for the authority to buy the catches of fishermen

Uggah when announcing the allocations was quoted as saying the initiatives clearly indicate the Sarawak government is most concerned over the welfare of the farmers and fishermen as very significant players in the state’s food chain.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development (Manred) Edwin Abit described SFO and FAMA as essential frontliners in helping the farming community in a crisis.

“This network of services across the supply chain which includes FAMA is something we should be proud of,” he said.