Sarawak PKR has ‘winning team’, says Larry on new state leadership line-up

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has appointed new office bearers for the term 2018 to 2021 due to the resignation or termination of several leaders following the national political crisis in February.

State PKR chairman Larry Sng said the new office bearers were appointed by him in consultation with the state leadership council (MPN).

“I am happy with the new list of office bearers. They are drawn from different professional backgrounds and represent different regions in Sarawak,” said the Julau MP when contacted today.

“We have a winning team that is fully committed,” he said.

However, he pointed out that not all the positions have been filled yet.

Apart from Sng, the rest of the new office bearers are Deputy chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh, Vice chairman 1 Michael Teo Yu Keng (who is also Miri MP), Vice chairman 2 Roland Engan, Vice chairman 3 Japar Suyut, Secretary Joshua Jabeng, Treasurer Dr Lau Liak Kui, Assistant treasurer Ahmad Nazib Johari, Information and Communication Chief Abun Sui Anyit and NCR Land Bureau chief Harrison Ngau Laing

Its ordinary committee members are Jame Stephen Randi and Josephine Randan Mawat.

On the status of 10 branch leaders referred to the party’s disciplinary committee by the MPN, Sng said investigations were still ongoing.

The 10 are Boniface Willy Tumek (Mas Gading), Baharuddin Mokhsen (Petra Jaya), Siah Sy Jen (Bandar Kuching), Jemree Sabli (Kota Samarahan), Cyril Langin (Serian), Yen Jebeni (Sri Aman), Nicholas Bawin Anggat (Lubok Antu), Hung Soon Kieng (Lanang), Abdul Raafidin Majidi (Sibu) and Kelvin @ Kilo Lutan (Bintulu).

The MPN had also referred Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, who is Stampin branch chief, and Vernon Kedit (Betong) to the committee and they have been sacked.

The council had recommended the termination of the branch leaders for allegedly working with other parties to undermine the state leadership.

Meanwhile, Abun said the last MPN was automatically dissolved on Feb 24, 2020, following the resignation of its then chairman Baru Bian.

As a result, he said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called for a meeting of State PKR branch chairpersons and their deputies at his office in Petaling Jaya, Selangor on March 8 2020, and by virtue of Article 21.8 of the PKR Constitution, Sng was appointed as the new chairman of PKR Sarawak.

He added that Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang was appointed PKR vice president at the national level.

Abun said due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), Sng had to hold a meeting on the new MPN over the digital network and agreement was reached amicably on the line up.