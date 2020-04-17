Sarawakku Sayang aid rolls out for B40 heads of household

KUCHING: Heads of household, who are listed as beneficiaries of Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) in January 2020, are automatically eligible for the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS).

The Sarawak Public Communications Unit said in a statement that the monthly cash assistance of RM250 for six months would be credited into their bank accounts on the 15th of each month until September.

“Sarawak Government has fulfilled its promise and commitment by making BKSS first payment starting 15 April 2020 to eligible recipients,” the statement said.

For those who do not have a bank account registered with the LHDN, it said cash payments can be claimed from any Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches by providing their identity card.

Payment will be paid in two phases for those without a bank account with LHDN. Phase one of RM750 will be paid after April 17 and the second phase of the same amount will be paid after July 17.

Sarawakians, who are heads of households, in the B40 group whose household income is less than RM4,000 a month are eligible for the aid. Single people, who are 40 to 59 years old, and the disabled, aged 18 to 59, with income less than RM2,000 a month are also eligible.

Those who meet the criteria but are not listed as BKSS recipients can file an appeal by filling in the ‘Borang Permohonan Rayuan Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang’ (Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Appeal Application Form) which can be downloaded from https://www.sarawak.gov.my/bkssrayuan and submitted to the District Office nearest to their addresses.

Appeal applications can also be submitted online at the same website. Applicants are encouraged to appeal online during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to reduce public movement.

The appeal period is from 18 to 28 April 2020. The appeal result can be reviewed after 15 June 2020 from the website.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their bank account details to facilitate payment.

For more enquiries, contact Talikhidmat – Tel: 082-555 999 or e-mail: [email protected]