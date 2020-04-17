Six Native Court projects completed

KOTA KINABALU: The construction of six Native Courts has been completed.

They are located in Tuaran, Lahad Datu, Kudat, Penampang, Keningau and Sandakan, said Head of State, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Juhar Mahiruddin.

Two more are under construction in Tambunan and Ranau which are expected to be completed this year, he said.

And this will be followed by the construction of two more Native Courts for the districts of Semporna and Papar during the 12th Malaysia Plan next year, he added.

The aim of the establishement of the Native Courts is for the management of native affairs, said Dr Juhar at the opening of the 15th State Legislative Assembly meeting yesterday.

At the same time, he said that the government will also continue to develop the Syair Islam by constructing new mosques, upgrading of mosques and surau.

New religious schools and the upgrading of existing religious schools will also be carried out to cater for the current needs, he said.

The government will also establish a zakat collection and distribution committee, he added.

The role of the committee is to ensure the collection are managed efficiently.