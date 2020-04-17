Three Collared Scops owlets surrendered to Sarawak Forestry Corporation by concerned citizen

KUCHING: A concerned citizen today surrendered three Collared Scops owlets, a type of totally protected species in the state, to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

The three owlets were found in front of a shop lot in Taman Tunku, Miri, according to a SFC statement.

“The owlets will be kept at Piasau Nature Reserve before releasing it into the wild,” said SFC.

The owl is a protected species under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance, 1998.

As stipulated under this Ordinance, any person who is found keeping protected species can be imprisoned for one year and fined RM10,000.

SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, who is also the Controller of Wild Life, expressed his gratitude to the citizen for her act of consciousness in protecting the state’s wildlife.

He said the public’s willingness to surrender the animals showed that the society at large was more aware of their responsibility in conserving the existence of the state’s wildlife.

He also stressed that wild animals “are best to be left undisturbed in the wild as part of the forest communities”.

Individuals with information on wildlife sighting are encouraged to call SFC’s hotlines in Kuching (019-8859996, 016-8565564), Sibu (019-8190140, 019-8894474), Bintulu (019-8223449, 019-8332737) or Miri (019-8224566, 019-8290994).