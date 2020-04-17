Women’s Aid Organisation collaborates with Health Ministry, MERCY to support abuse survivors through national Covid-19 support hotline

KUCHING: Women’s Aid Organisation’s (WAO) recorded an increase of 111.2 per cent of calls to its domestic violence hotline and Think I Need Aid (TINA) WhatsApp hotline in the first half of April.

In a statement on Friday, the organisation said it initially reported a 44 per cent increase in WAO hotline calls and WhatsApp enquiries from February to March 2020.

“Subsequently, we saw an even greater spike. In the first half of April, WAO received 264 calls and WhatsApp enquiries, which is a 111.2 per cent increase compared to 125 calls and WhatsApp enquiries over a 14-day period in February,” it informed.

WAO noted that as the movement restriction measures have been put in place to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, many at-risk women and children find themselves ‘locked’ into the same houses as perpetrators.

As such, it believes that the national Covid-19 psychosocial support hotline set up by the Malaysian Medical Relief Society (MERCY Malaysia) and the Health Ministry’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) is an important step, as it enshrines the importance of collaboration between the government and the third sector in times of national need.

“Effective April 15, survivors of domestic violence and child abuse can seek help through a national Covid-19 psychosocial support hotline at 03-29359935, as it is now linked to WAO’s domestic violence hotline at 03-79563488.

“In addition to existing mental health and psychosocial support by the hotline, callers will also be given a third option of speaking to a WAO crisis support officer about cases of child abuse and domestic violence through an automated response system.

“Once connected, WAO will then provide advice on options for domestic violence survivors, and if needed, to help individuals seek police protection,” the organisation explained.

WAO pointed out that the Covid-19 psychosocial support hotline will enable them to reach more survivors of abuse, who are at greater risk during the Movement Control Order (MCO), with recent statistics indicating that as the MCO prolongs, domestic violence in the household has only intensified.

The organisation currently has 14 active crisis support officers who are hotline operators, as well as a number of staff on standby to meet the expected increase in those seeking help from domestic violence. This complements the 19 psychosocial volunteers from MERCY Malaysia and 10 counsellors from MOH who are currently operating the Covid-19 psychosocial support hotline.

Survivors can contact the MERCY Malaysia-MOH Covid-19 psychosocial support hotline at 03-29359935 for a wide array of support from 8am to 5pm every day.

They can also reach out to WAO on their 24-hour hotline at 03-79563488 or TINA WhatsApp at 018-9888058.