8 shops caught offering online-game services

KOTA KINABALU: Eight sundry shops were caught selling prepaid online-game services to the public during the movement control order (MCO).

Disclosing this here yesterday, Kota Kinabalu Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman said the premises were taking advantage of the MCO period.

“As many people are forced to stay home due to the MCO, some are taking the time to gamble online to occupy their time.

“We have identified eight premises selling prepaid online-game services to the public in Inanam, Plaza Juta, Likas, Kingfisher, Tanjung Aru and Telipok.

“We have also ordered the premises to shut down and have brought the case to the police for durther action,” he said yesterday.

Nordin said DBKK would carry out patrols with the police to ensure premises allowed to operate abide by the MCO.

He also reminded the public to adhere to the MCO and to practice social distancing to break the chain of Covid-19 pandemic.