Access Pustaka’s Bastin Collections digitally

KUCHING: The Bastin Collections of rare books and other materials kept in Bastin Room at Level 1 of Pustaka Negeri Sarawak can be accessed digitally by the public.

Acquired from historian Dr John Bastin in 2000, the collections of 900 items mainly from the personal collection of Bastin cover a wide range of topics about Sarawak and Borneo from the 19th and 20th centuries. Other collections purchased or donated by others are also on display at the library.

Most of the major works are on Travel and Exploration; Ethnography and History as well as some children’s books and works of fiction.

Some digitalised works can be accessed and downloaded free from Pustaka’s Online Public Access Catalogue (OPAC) at https://pustaka.librarynet.com.my/Angka.sa2/pustaka/.

For further inquiries, contact Sarawakiana Division, Depository Services Sector by email at [email protected] or visit https://www.pustaka-sarawak.com/.