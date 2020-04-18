Assri hopes Covid-19 pandemic will end soon

KUCHING: Tennis coach Mohd Assri Merzuki has admitted he is struggling being apart with his students and loss of income during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The MCO was enforced on March 18 in the country to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus Covid-19 that has infected more than 2.1 million people and killed at least 146,000 worldwide since it first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.

The 26-year-old former national player from Kuching, who is working as a full-time coach with Tennis Town Academy in Kuala Lumpur, hopes that the virus will be wiped out soon.

“Life has been a struggle now as I miss being on the tennis court and teaching my students ranging from five-year-olds to adults.

“By all means, my income has also been at the minimum during the MCO which has been extended to April 28,” he lamented.

Assri said the first two weeks of MCO was not that difficult, but as it dragged on for another two weeks and until April 28, it was hard for him knowing that staying at home would not give him any income.

“I just had to be strong, patient and stay positive because I am not the only one going through this hard time and there are many more unfortunate people out there.

“For now, health and safety are more important. To everyone, stay at home, stay safe and stay sane,” he told The Borneo Post in a telephone interview from Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

His coaching career started in Phuket, Thailand in September 2017.

“One day, if I have the opportunity to work with Sarawak, I’ll definitely consider it,” said Assri, who retired from the national squad after the 2017 SEA Games.

During the MCO period, Assri is keeping himself busy by doing physical exercise at home and taking online coaching courses provided by the International Tennis Federation.

“It is free for everyone and for me it is just refreshing some basic knowledge and it is good to stay reminded and educated during this MCO.

“I am certified in Registro Professional Tennis (RPT) with the certificate of ‘academy professional’,” he added.