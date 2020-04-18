Christina delivers food aid to 735 needy families

TAWAU: Member of Parliament for Tawau, Datuk Christina Liew had a field day in her constituency on Friday, delivering food supplies for 735 families in need, who are affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) which has been extended to April 28.

She visited some 16 locations in the Apas, Sri Tanjung and Balung state constituencies under the Tawau parliamentary constituency.

The food supplies were contributed by the State Government and Liew’s MP Fund in providing temporary relief to the people.

Her itinerary took her to Pasar Sin On where she gave out foodstuff to Pasar Sin On Association Treasurer Chung Chau Lam for families of 166 members, and to the homes of senior citizens at Jalan Abaca, Sri

Tanjung, as well as poor families at Jalan Masjid, Sri Tanjung. Other recipients were residents at the Green Flats, Jalan Masjid.

At Masjid Nurul Huda Kg Wakuba in Apas, Liew, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, presented food supplies to representative Rosli Titing for 100 families, and similar aid to Kg Batu Payung Village Chief Amat Saleh at Masjid Nurul Hidayah, Apas for 40 families. Another 90

families at Kg Inderasabah, Apas benefited from the food aid programme. And 38 other families at Kg Batu 15, Apas received their share through their representative Radiah Herman at Masjid Nur Sulaisah.

Residents’ representative Ahmad Hj Arshad received rice and other food essentials on behalf of 30 single mothers from Kg Titingan, Apas at the village balairaya.

The Tawau MP also dropped by at the police roadblock in Apas where she handed over face masks to police personnel on duty.

While in Balung, Liew spent time at Kg Perpaduan’s Surau Nur Hasanah where she gave out foodstuff to its Chairman Faizal Jami for 49 PPRT households.

Other beneficiaries included Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi (Tawau branch), Lotus Buddhist Temple, AOKAM Benevolent Centre, Tawau Baptist Church and BCCM Tanjung.

Liew was accompanied by the Tawau Parliamentary Chief Liaison Officer, Fung Thin Yein and his team from the People’s Service Centre.