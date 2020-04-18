Covid-19: Health Ministry identifies nine positive cases linked to Kuching church cluster – Health DG

KUCHING: The Health Ministry has identified nine more positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases linked to the church conference cluster here.

According to Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, this brings the total tally from the cluster to 132.

“An additional 5 cases were also recorded from the factory in Pasir Gudang, Johor, bringing the total number of cases to 15.

“Sabah had also recorded 2 more cases from the Sulawesi ‘tabligh’ cluster, bringing the total cases to 9,” he said.

This was revealed by Dr Noor during a press conference giving the daily Covid-19 update at Putrajaya today.

The church gathering held in Kuching from Feb 26 to 28 was identified as one of the major Covid-19 infection clusters in the country, with three deaths recorded from the cluster as of April 9.