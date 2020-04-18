Covid-19: Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 now 3rd medical facility cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Health has announced that Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 has become the third medical facility cluster in Sabah.

The other two hospitals that have been classified as coronavirus (Covid-19) clusters earlier this week were the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital in Likas and Keningau Hospital.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 31 of the positive cases in Sabah originated from the aforementioned clusters.

He said that all of the infected patients are currently undergoing treatment.

“These clusters consist of 23 health officials and the remaining eight consist of their respective family members and members of the public,” said Noor Hisham in a statement today.

The first health official from this cluster was detected when he tested positive for the virus on April 2.

Noor Hisham said the person was found to be ill and had been experiencing flu and cough on that day.

Tests on the person’s close contacts were subsequently carried out and it was later discovered that some his colleagues and their family members had also tested positive for the virus.

Noor Hisham clarified that the virus was not contracted by the health officials through their contact with the Covid-19 patients in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded ten new positive cases today, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 303.

Three of the cases were detected in Lahad Datu, two in Tawau and the remaining five in Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Sandakan, Penampang and Beaufort.

Two of these new cases were from the hospital clusters.

There are now three red zones in Sabah, namely Tawau (81), Kota Kinabalu (44) and Lahad Datu (42).

22 patients had recovered from the virus yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered patients in the state to 168.

131 patients are still undergoing treatment.