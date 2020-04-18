Covid-19: Six new positive cases recorded in Sarawak, total at 403

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded six new positive cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 403 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all six of the positive cases are from Kuching and are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The state also recorded 135 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 3,319.

“From that total, 92 are still pending lab test results,” he told a press conference after the State Disaster Management Committee daily meeting Saturday.

Uggah, who is the Committee chairman, informed that two positive patients have recovered, bringing the total of recovered cases to 57 so far.

“They have been discharged. Out of the 57 recovered, 32 were discharged from SGH, 13 from Sibu Hospital, nine from Miri, and three from Bintulu,” he said.

Meanwhile, returnees from overseas or other states numbered at 140, bringing the total to 1,438 Persons Under Surveillance (PUS), quarantined in 16 hotels statewide.