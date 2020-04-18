Dr Yii: Up to 200 PUI cases screened daily at Youth and Sports Complex Covid-19 screening centre

KUCHING: The Covid-19 screening centre set up at the Youth and Sports Complex here conducts screenings for up to 200 Person Under Investigation (PUI) cases daily, divulged Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

“We were informed that centre has about 60 to 70 staff working in each shift from 8am to 5pm everyday. The staff have to wear the full protective suit even during hot weather conditions as air conditioners are not encouraged.

“It is always better to have an open air environment when involving this infectious disease,” he said in a statement today following a recent brief visit to the complex.

On behalf of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak, he handed over 200 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth RM16,000 to the frontliners at the complex to protect them from any risk of Covid-19 infection especially when taking swabs from PUI.

Dr Yii said the state DAP tried its best to help address the lack of PPE at the complex.

“We believe that if we better protect our frontliners, they can serve our people better as well, as we also reduce the risk or possibility of them spreading it to their loved ones.

“That will give them a peace of mind as they concentrate in treating and caring for our community,” he added.

He, however, regretted that health workers and frontliners still faced shortage of PPE supplies with the country entering the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

While many quarters were more than happy to respond and help health frontliners and they had been doing so since day one, Dr Yii felt that the government should do the procurement in bulk, with transparency, integrity and free of corrupt elements.

He said the prices should be much cheaper than just relying on donation efforts from the public.

“Even with the big announcement of the shipment of supplies from China, which is much welcomed, our facilities now are still in lack of these essential supplies.

“This is an issue that needs to be properly addressed as we cannot fail our frontliners,” he pointed out.

Dr Yii asserted that the federal and state government should have a more concerted effort to procure and secure all the supplies at the quickest possible time including removing unnecessary bureaucracy for proper distributions to the hospitals, clinics and screening centres.

This should also include mobilising different ministries to ensure smooth production line, encourage more new ventures into the medical supply industry and also to fast track approval for them to increase the national stockpile, he said.

“We all have a part to play in this battle as we take care of one another. Stay home, stay safe,” he added.