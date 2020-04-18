Fire Dept sanitises Sibu Airport terminal

SIBU: Sibu Airport has been sanitised by the Sibu Fire and Rescue Department personnel here yesterday to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

Manager of Sibu Malaysia Airport Holding Berhad (MAHB), Zainuddin Abu Nasir, said the airport building, areas and routes accessible to passengers and the public were sanitised.

“These sanitation works directly show that we do not compromise the safety of the public and passengers. Trolleys and the seating area were also constantly disinfected by the contractor.

“We thank the Sibu Fire and Rescue Department for helping with this sanitation work,” he said during the sanitisation work. Also present was Central Zone fire chief, Janggan Muling.

Zainuddin said 22 members from the Sungei Merah,, Sibu Central and Zone 4 Fire and Rescue office participated in the sanitisation operation with four members from other agencies.

Meanwhile, 16 personnel from the department and Bintulu Development Authority also sanitised Sg Plan residential area in Bintulu yesterday.