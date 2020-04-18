Internet installation works allowed during MCO – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Works to install Internet connection at residential premises during the Movement Control Order (MCO) are allowed, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He said service provider technicians are only needed to inform the authorities at the roadblocks while on their way to carry out the installation work at client houses.

“Internet is one of today’s necessities, that is why we are allowing this,” he told the MCO daily news conference here. – Bernama