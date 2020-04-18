Ismail Sabri: Get police permission before travelling during MCO

KUCHING: Travellers who wish to fly home during the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) period are advised to get permission first from the police before purchasing their tickets.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said regardless of the mode of travel, the standard operating procedures on interstate movements remain unchanged.

Speaking during his Covid-19 daily update today, he stressed that it was still an offence to travel more than 10km without police permission during the MCO and such travel should only be done in dire emergencies, for example, attending to a sick relative.

“Even if they fly, they need to inform and get permission from the police

“We don’t want you to be caught in a situation where you could not fly home because you were not able to get the permission in time,” he said.

He added that the government has allowed flights to operate once a week to Sabah and Sarawak from KLIA during the MCO.

He also said travellers on long transit flights in Peninsular Malaysia on their way to Sabah or Sarawak will also have to undergo quarantine in those states, regardless if they have already done so in {eninsular Malaysia.

“Some have questioned why we allow flights to Sabah and Sarawak. It was allowed because when the travellers get to Sabah or Sarawak, they will have to undergo compulsory quarantine so there is no issue there,” he said.

On another matter, he added that only the government could decide whether airlines can resume flights as long as the MCO remains in force.

“I hope airlines will only operate when they are given permission to.

“Previously, I have said there are SOPs that will need to be followed when the MCO ends.

“Even if it were to end on the 28th, this does not mean that everything will be allowed the following day. An SOP will be introduced.

“So, if an airline company wants to sell tickets but the government doesn’t allow them to operate, they can’t,” he said.

Earlier today, AirAsia in a statement mentioned it is set to resume domestic flights on April 29, subject to the authorities’ approval.

The low-cost carrier also said flights are already open for booking via its website and mobile app.

“The resumption of services will initially be for key selected domestic routes, which will increase gradually to include international destinations around the network, once the situation improves and governments lift borders and travel restrictions.

“Guests may use their credit accounts to redeem for these flights,” it said, adding that further details on more routes and flight schedules will be announced in the coming weeks, subject to approval from the authorities.