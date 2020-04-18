Minimal benefits for REITs from stimulus package

KUCHING: Malaysian Real Estate Investment Trusts (MREITs) are projected to have minimal direct benefits from the government’s RM250 billion economic stimulus package, analysts observe, while also noting that impact from cost cutting measure will be limited.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (Affin Hwang Capital) recapped that under the economic stimulus package, the government has announced a 15 per cent discount on electricity bills for the tourism sector and two per cent discount for the commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Besides the discount on electricity bills, the MREITs are receiving minimal direct assistance from the government’s economic stimulus package,” the research firm said.

“The Malaysian REIT Managers Association (MRMA) is engaged in discussions with the government and plans to send in some proposals in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, Affin Hwang Capital noted that cost cutting is on the agenda, but the research firm expected the impact to be limited.

“The MREITs are proactively looking at cost cutting measures, focusing on various area such as business level expenses, operating expenses such as utilities costs and deferring non-critical capital expenditure (capex).

“On the flip side, the extra costs for cleaning and sanitising may offset some of these cost savings effort.”

Overall, the research firm expected the hotel segment to see significant cost reductions in line with lower business activities.

“We do not expect the MREITs to achieve material cost reduction as a lot of their expenses are fixed costs.”