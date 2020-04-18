Parents, children at war during MCO

Spousal abuse show steady decline since January, most fights between parents and their adult children

KUCHING: The bulk of the domestic violence cases reported in Sarawak last month involved cases between parents and their adult or teenage children.

Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said according to statistics provided by the police, 21 out of 60 domestic violence cases reported last month involved a parent and an adult or teenage child.

“When it comes to domestic violence, we tend to relate it more to cases involving husband and wife. But for March this year, the bulk of the cases were not from a married couple but between a father or mother and their child,” she told The Borneo Post on Thursday.

Spousal abuse accounted for 18 out of the 60 cases reported last month, while domestic violence cases involving siblings stood at 14.

For this month until April 15, there were four spousal abuse cases reported compared to 12 cases involving a parent and an adult or teenage child, with most of those cases involving drug abuse.

Fatimah pointed out that reports of domestic violence in Sarawak have shown a downward trend this year with 106 cases reported in January, 80 in February, 60 in March, and 28 cases as of April 15.

“What contributed to the decrease in domestic violence during the movement control order (MCO)? Could it be due to the fact that everyone is at home and this acted as a deterrent factor or could it be due to the difficulty faced by the victim to file a police report?

“By the end of April, the figures recorded will hopefully speak for themselves,” she said.

She said in previous years, domestic violence in Sarawak had been on an increasing trend with 486 cases in 2018 and 563 cases last year.

“Miri ranked the highest in 2019 with 109 cases followed by Kuching with 72 cases.

“Last year, there were also more cases reported in rural areas with 309 cases compared to urban areas with 254,” she said, adding that drug abuse and anger management issues were the main cause of the state’s domestic violence cases.

Fatimah said the issue of domestic violence must be addressed holistically and through engagement with all relevant stakeholders.

“Since January 2017, the State Women and Family Department (JWKS) has been working together with relevant strategic partners to come up with standard operating procedures on management of domestic violence to ensure fast, efficient, and accurate action and management.”

She added the Welfare Department has 88 officers who have been gazetted to handle domestic violence cases in the state.

“In addition, the police, upon receiving the report filed by domestic violence victims, have been quick in arresting and bringing the perpetrator to court. This has encouraged more victims to come forward including those from rural areas,” she said.