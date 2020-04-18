Pawnshops not allowed to operate during MCO – Safar

KOTA KINABALU: Pawnshops are not allowed to operate in Sabah during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

State Secretary, Datuk Safar Untong said that this was because the services rendered by pawnshops were not listed as essential services under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases regulations.

However, the operation of essential goods and services as well as other services that have been given special approval to operate has been extended to April 28.

The Sabah Government has decided that the movement of essential goods and essential services can take place everyday from between 6am and 6pm.

According to the statement from the State Secretary, who is also the chairman of the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre, inter-district movement is also allowed.

It was stated that for commercial vehicles ferrying essential goods and services, the number of passengers in the vehicle must not exceed the number stated in the permit.

Small business operators utilizing their own private vehicles to transport essential goods such as agriculture produce, livestock, fisheries are also allowed.

Meanwhile, telecommunication service centres that have obtained the permission from the Malaysia Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) are also allowed to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 2pm.

Licensed postal and courier services companies under the Postal Services Act 2012 are also allowed to operate everyday from 6am to 6pm.

The Sabah Government has also approved Sabah Port Sdn Bhd to release all cargoes from its warehouse at ports in Sabah starting April 15 to 17. This is to avoid congestions at the port.