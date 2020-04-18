Penesa, PNK prepared to buy fishermen’s extra catch to curb overstock during MCO

KUCHING: Sarawak Fishermen’s Association (Penesa) and Area Fishermen’s Association (PNK) are prepared to buy extra catch from fishermen to overcome the problem of overstock.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said fishermen in the state were having trouble selling their catch during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

For this reason, he said, the state government had taken the initiative for Penesa and the PNK to buy the extra catch from fishermen for sale in the public market.

“The state government has given special allocation in the form of subsidies to Penesa and 18 PNKs throughout the state to buy the surplus catch and to sell it to the public to assist the fishermen. The total allocation is RM600,000 and each PNK receives RM30,000 while Penesa is given RM60,000.

“This programme is going well and we found that the fishermen no longer have problems selling their catch,” he said when met at at working visit to the Penesa Tunku Vista Fishermen Market today.

Dr Abdul Rahman added that the government wanted to ensure that fishing activities are continued throughout the MCO as it was an essential service.

He believes the initiative provides relief to about 3,000 fishermen in the state.

However, he said it is not compulsory for fishermen to sell their catch to Penesa and PNK unless they had surplus.

“They can sell directly to the public or middlemen. It is up to them, but if there is any surplus they can sell it to Penesa and PNK, ”he said.

For fishermen who want to sell their catch to Penesa and PNK, they can contact the PNK in their area or Penesa for sales dealings at landing points.

He also assured that the state’s current supply of fisheries was sufficient.

Present were Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) deputy state director Intan Suhaila Othman and Penesa general manager Hakinah Amer.